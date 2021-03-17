South Africa

Attempted murder case opened after police trace student shot on Monday

Police say the student claims she and a friend were picked up by police on Monday and an altercation ensued between herself and an officer when they were dropped off near Braamfontein cemetery

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
17 March 2021 - 15:45
The police used water cannons to disperse protesting Wits University students on Monday. Police say they have traced a student who says she was shot by police on Monday, and a case of attempted murder has been opened.
The police used water cannons to disperse protesting Wits University students on Monday. Police say they have traced a student who says she was shot by police on Monday, and a case of attempted murder has been opened.
Image: Alaister Russell

A case of attempted murder was registered at the Hillbrow police station after the police tracked down and interviewed the student who was shot in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Monday.

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the police on Tuesday successfully traced the 20-year-old student, who had allegedly been shot by the police the evening before.

Wits University SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka told TimesLIVE on Monday that the student was shot during clashes with the police.

The police initially said on Monday that none of its members deployed in Braamfontein had fired any shots during student protests in the area.

Naidoo said on Wednesday that following the interview on Tuesday, the matter was being referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directive (Ipid) for further investigation.

Student shot in the leg during fees clashes in Braamfontein, SRC says

A protesting Wits student was shot in the leg during clashes with police on Monday, the university's SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka told TimesLIVE.
News
1 day ago

Naidoo said the student alleged that on Monday she and her male friend were picked up by the police who were travelling in a marked police vehicle. She said when they were being dropped off near Braamfontein cemetery, an altercation ensued between herself and a police officer.

The student said she was then forced out of the police vehicle and subsequently shot in the leg.

“This incident happened in an area where no students protests were taking place,” Naidoo said.

Naidoo said the police officers against whom the  allegation was being levelled had not yet been identified.

National SAPS commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole said the matter was viewed very seriously and he had sanctioned a departmental investigation.

"[SAPS] management would like to reiterate its position that members of the SAPS are always encouraged to conduct themselves in a professional manner and to execute their duties within the boundaries of the law,” he said.

TimesLIVE

On March 17 2021, four officers of the public order policing unit appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court in connection with the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba, Mtumba was shot during the Wits University student protests on March 10. The accused are facing charges of murder, three charges of attempted murder and defeating the end of justice.

READ MORE:

Police in court facing murder charge after death of Mthokozisi Ntumba

The four police officers face a charge of murder, three charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.
News
2 hours ago

Eight police officers in court for murder and assault

On the day eight police officers appeared in court for the murder of his friend, Nkululeko Mkhize recalled the moment he accompanied the family to ...
News
8 hours ago

Traumatised students speak out: 'Too rich for funding, too poor for studying'

"Quit studies or hope for the best": As financial exclusion looms, thousands of students struggle to stay hopeful.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Black day: widow stands up for her rights as village turns against her News
  3. Limpopo community to be uplifted by R43m PowerBall winner South Africa
  4. Department 'appalled' at video showing inmate and official having sex South Africa
  5. Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students
X