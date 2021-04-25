Eight farm robbery suspects arrested, as police search for killers of KZN farmer in separate incident

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the death and robbery of a Karkloof farmer who was stabbed several times on Thursday.

Trevor Murphy, owner of Wendover Farm on Karkloof Road died en route to hospital after he was stabbed repeatedly by three robbers. They first overpowered a farmworker and tied him up before breaking into the house and attacking Murphy.

DA MPL Chris Pappas said the Mooi-uMngeni community was “saddened and angered” by Murphy’s death.

“Security reports indicate that three suspects fled the scene in a white Ford Ranger. The suspects gained entry to the premises by cutting the fence and tying up a staff member before stabbing Trevor Murphy. He unfortunately succumbed to his injuries last night [Thursday]. A number of items were stolen including a television, laptops, cellphones and a hi-fi.”