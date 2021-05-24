WATCH | The exclusive story of Lindani Myeni

Among the graves of her ancestors, Beatrice “Gogo B” Nhleko, 61, stands illuminated by golden rays of sunlight cast over the rolling hills of Ubombo’s Ghost Mountain deep in the heart of northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Nhleko’s family has lived in the area for a period spanning two generations, and she stands surrounded by the remains of long-passed family members.

“We are all related around here. Cousins, uncles, aunts — we are almost all related here,” Nhleko says.

The latest loss to the family and community came in the form of the April 14 police shooting of Lindani Myeni, Nhleko’s grandnephew.

Myeni, a 29-year-old father of two, was shot and killed during a confrontation with three Honolulu police officers at a luxury Hawaii home.

His early childhood was fuelled by laughter and mischief in areas around the mountain peaks, much of which Nhleko remembers fondly.

“Lindani was always a happy child. He liked singing, running around, playing. He was always busy.”

On the gravel road the laughter of a baby echoes through the valley as it syncs to the tune of the deep reverberations of a man bellowing out a hymn.

Everything, from a woman balancing a bucket on her head to fetch water from a bore hole to dozens of children playing soccer barefoot in the evening glow is reminiscent of Myeni’s humble roots.