Nearly 20 injured after taxi hits car north of Durban

Close to 20 people were injured when a minibus taxi and a vehicle collided on the M27 in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Friday afternoon.

“Reports indicate that a minibus taxi and a light motor vehicle were involved in a collision,” Netcare 911, one of the emergency services which reported to the incident, said in a statement.

It said about 19 occupants from both the minibus taxi and car had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“The patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported to various hospitals for further care.”

TimesLIVE