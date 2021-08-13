South Africa

Nearly 20 injured after taxi hits car north of Durban

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
13 August 2021 - 20:06
Nineteen people were injured when this minibus taxi collided with another vehicle on the M27 in Waterloo, Durban, on Friday afternoon.
Image: Netcare 911

Close to 20 people were injured when a minibus taxi and a vehicle collided on the M27 in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Friday afternoon.

“Reports indicate that a minibus taxi and a light motor vehicle were involved in a collision,” Netcare 911, one of the emergency services which reported to the incident, said in a statement.

It said about 19 occupants from both the minibus taxi and car had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“The patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported to various hospitals for further care.”

TimesLIVE

