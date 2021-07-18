One hospital’s Covid-19 diary: 'Every day and night we're dealing with death'

Even private hospitals, as well-resourced as they are, are being stretched to the limit by the surge in Covid patients, as Claire Keeton found out on a visit to a Mediclinic hospital in Cape Town

A23-year-old woman is wheeled into the Covid intensive care unit at the Mediclinic Constantiaberg hospital, an oxygen cylinder protruding from the blanket covering her.



A pair of nurses rush to her side, checking her vital signs. Hours earlier a 55-year-old man had died and now there is a bed for her...