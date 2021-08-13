South Africa

Two high school pupils killed after bus overturns in Eastern Cape

13 August 2021 - 14:53
Two Eastern Cape pupils died when their bus overturned on the way to school.
Two Eastern Cape pupils died when their bus overturned on the way to school.
Image: Supplied

Two high school pupils were killed when the bus in which they were travelling overturned on Friday at Mantlaneni location in Ntabankulu, in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the deceased were  pupils at Ntabankulu High. The crash happened while they were on their way to school.

“The bus had nine occupants on board. Seven other occupants, including the driver, were rushed to hospital with injuries,” said Binqose.

Binqose said the driver allegedly lost control of the bus and it overturned.

“One pupil was declared dead on the scene while the other died on arrival in hospital.”

Two high school pupils died on Friday when the bus they were traveling in overturned.
Two high school pupils died on Friday when the bus they were traveling in overturned.
Image: Supplied

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Third body retrieved from Vaal Dam after vehicle crashed through barrier

The police have retrieved a third body from the Vaal Dam in the Free State after a car crash.
News
23 hours ago

Police share details of fatal crash that killed Mpura, Killer Kau and four others

Police have launched an investigation into alleged culpable homicide following the deaths of six people involved in a fatal car accident in Marikana ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Four killed, 10 injured in horror crash on N1 outside Musina

Four people have died and 10 others sustained injuries after a head-on collision involving a bus and a minibus taxi on the N1 outside Musina, ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  2. Oh, shivers! Two cold fronts to hit SA from early Thursday into weekend: SA ... South Africa
  3. Using the Moya App to check your R350 grant application? Sassa says you ... South Africa
  4. Sassa has received more than 2-million R350 grant applications since Friday South Africa
  5. Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission