Afrikaners scare easily, plus five talking points from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

Shane Warne is arguably the best leg spinner the last century or so has produced. He used a metaphor to intimidate his opponents without fail. Once he called a batsman his “bunny”, the middle order would be hell for anyone less talented than AB de Villiers.

White Afrikaners are EFF leader Julius Malema’s bunnies. The more they fixate on his populism, the more they retreat into the laager that confirms every stereotype black South Africans have of racism and systemic privilege.

Malema brings out the worst in Afrikaners. It is simply not possible to have a conversation with white South Africans about any topic from apartheid to the fertility of a mustard seed without Malema’s name cropping up.

Malema represents the stereotype of whites’ Africa pessimism. I must have made over a thousand speeches at business chambers and farmers, and if you want to completely lose your audience you should mention Malema in your opening paragraphs.

I believe executive committee members of the Transvaal Agricultural Union or the FF Plus could get elected for a fourth term merely by cursing Malema before they have even confirmed a quorum.

There is little doubt that Malema thought he could buy organised labour’s loyalty on the back of Marikana. When that turned out to be a pipe dream, he tested his party’s traction in informal settlements and townships, but both these support bases stayed relatively loyal to the ANC.

Next, the EFF tried populism as a means of political mobilisation. After the latest election results, we know that black South Africans can be whipped into a political sulk and even into criminal behaviour (in the July unrest), but they do not vote on the back of race mobilisation or emotive incitement over land grabs.

Even the ANC now realises that the EFF is no threat and makes a point of offending the red berets. With the recent coalition negotiations, Luthuli House sent a few lightweights to the meeting with Malema — a clear sign that Ramaphosa’s people are not really interested in difficult conversations with the EFF.

On the wisdom of Herman Mashaba’s recommendation, Malema then forced the DA into uncodified agreements.