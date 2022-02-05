South Africa

Two pupils dead, six injured after ‘drunk’ minibus taxi driver loses control

05 February 2022 - 12:16
Two children died and six were injured in Pietermaritzburg when the driver of this minibus taxi lost control.
Image: Supplied

Two pupils died and six others were injured when a minibus taxi driver transporting schoolchildren lost control of the vehicle in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

On Saturday, the KwaZulu-Natal education department said according to preliminary reports the children were on their way home from school when the minibus taxi veered out of control and rammed into a truck and overturned.

In a statement, education MEC Kwazi Mshengu called for “harsh action against the driver”, who was allegedly drunk.  

“Two schoolchildren were declared dead on the scene and six sustained serious injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for medical attention,” the statement said.

“Witnesses said the driver of the minibus taxi was visibly drunk when the accident took place. He was arrested immediately and will be appearing in court on Monday. Local police said an investigation has been launched into the accident.”

Mshengu sent his “heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the deceased” and wished the injured pupils a speedy recovery.

