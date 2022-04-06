×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Just one of Malema's wild claims: The Ruperts own everything, even judges

06 April 2022 - 18:52
EFF leader Julius Malema at Wednesday's picket. Among astonishing claims, Malema said the Rupert family could contaminate the air 'and kill all of us'. He said they owned everything, including Absa, FNB and Standard Bank, and decided who became an advocate or engineer.
EFF leader Julius Malema at Wednesday's picket. Among astonishing claims, Malema said the Rupert family could contaminate the air 'and kill all of us'. He said they owned everything, including Absa, FNB and Standard Bank, and decided who became an advocate or engineer.
Image: Esa Alexander

EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday made astonishing accusations against business mogul Johann Rupert and his family, saying the family owned everything — including the judiciary. 

“This company of Rupert owns everything. It owns Absa, it owns FNB and Standard Bank. If they don’t want you, you will never own a bank. How can the Ruperts just own everything? All of us here when we woke up — without fail — used a product of the Ruperts. Either a toothpaste or toothbrush or soap. Whatever you want to think of, these ones have got their hands in it,” said Malema.

He was addressing party members picketing outside Rupert’s farm in Stellenbosch.

The protesters implored Rupert to release land and reveal all of his offshore bank accounts.

Malema was scathing of Rupert’s company, Remgro.

LISTEN | Release land before revolution visits you, Malema tells Johann Rupert

EFF leader Julius Malema has labelled white land owners who inherited land from their forefathers as criminals and called on them to give the land ...
Politics
3 hours ago

“The insurance companies, they are there. The wines, they are there. The luxury goods, they are there. Cheap or expensive, they are there. Even the air we breathe ... if they want they can contaminate this air and kill all of us. These ones are capable of anything,” he said. 

On judges, Malema said the Ruperts owned a golf estate in Mpumalanga and whenever he held a golf day there, up to 20 judges turned up.  

“Any kind of judge, they are there,” he said. “So, you offend the Ruperts and one day you make the mistake of going to court, you are likely to meet his friend by the bench. They will say ‘we have been waiting for you’. They own the law firms. They decide who becomes an advocate, and who doesn’t become an advocate.

“They decide who becomes a professional engineer. A lot of our black brothers and sisters go around saying they are engineers. No, there is a council of engineers that accredits professional engineers. They decide how many blacks get in there,” Malema said. 

Cheers as Malema arrives to lead Stellenbosch march on Johann Rupert

Crowds gathered in Stellenbosch on Wednesday ahead of an EFF picket at business mogul Johann Rupert’s farms.
Politics
9 hours ago

He said the Ruperts also had a say in who became a chartered accountant.

“They decide how many black CAs are going to come in there this year,” he said. “The only thing they lost control of is the doctors. They used to decide how many blacks are going to be doctors. Now we are beating them because the Bantu education is no longer the only reliable thing. There are all sorts of platforms and information where we are educating ourselves and go back to them and defeat them in the fields they don’t want us.”

The EFF handed over a memorandum of demands to Rupert’s representatives.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Redi Tlhabi throws shade at the EFF with Rupert & Rothschild wine jab

Broadcaster Redi Tlhabi has thrown shade at the EFF's march to Johann Rupert's farms on Wednesday, suggesting the businessman may give the party some ...
Politics
7 hours ago

POLL | Do you agree with the EFF’s decision to march to Johann Rupert’s farms?

Do you agree with the march?
Politics
7 hours ago

Racing gallops back from brink in slipstream of Cape ‘people’s horse’

It’s a Cape Flats fairytale. An “ugly” horse bought for R55,000 has rescued the soul of horseracing from industry capture by Markus Jooste and his ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  2. New era for SA fuel pricing as state moves on levy News
  3. An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m News
  4. WATCH | ‘Smiling shopping trolley rider’ filmed speeding on N1 behind tanker South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela: The real sell-outs of our time are those responsible for state ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space