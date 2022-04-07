City of Cape Town hopes to intensify fight against crime with R50m CCTV expansion

The City of Cape Town says it has proposed an investment of R50m to expand CCTV camera installations across the city as part of its crime response.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Wednesday the proposal is contained in the draft budget for the 2022/2023 financial year.

If approved, areas covered will receive additional CCTV installations and areas not covered will be equipped with cameras.

Baden Powell Drive, CBDs in Goodwood, Wynberg, Kuils River and Parow, Nolungile and Nonkqubela stations, Hanover Park, Manenberg and Nyanga are some of the areas listed in the proposal for installations.

An additional R6.4m from ward allocation funding will see CCTV camera installations in 37 wards.

“It is widely accepted that cameras act as a deterrent to crime and antisocial behaviour, but they are also a force multiplier, providing crucial intelligence and guidance to officers on the ground,” said Smith.