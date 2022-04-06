×

South Africa

Three arrested for Lephalale murder which was caught on camera

06 April 2022 - 21:38 By TimesLIVE
Police have arrested three men in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old man in Lephalale on Saturday.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Police in Limpopo have arrested three suspects who were captured on video brutally killing a 35-year-old man at Marapong Township in Lephalale on Saturday.

Jappie Moatshe  was stabbed and stoned next to a local liquor outlet. The suspects later burnt the victim's body using a highly flammable substance.

A 72-hour activation plan was ordered to hunt down the suspects, who were apprehended at 4am on Wednesday. 

They are expected to appear in the Lephalale magistrate's court soon. 

Limpopo acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers welcomed the arrest: “We commend the members for arresting the suspects within a short period. We also thank community members for continuously assisting the police in the fight against crime by providing valuable information on crime and suspects,” Scheepers said.

TimesLIVE

