A child believed to be five-years-old was found hanging from a tree in Ntuzuma, KwaZulu-Natal, at the beginning of the month.
According to a police statement on Thursday, the child was found at a school in G Section, Ntuzuma on July 3.
An inquest docket has been opened for investigation. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.
A search is under way for the relatives of the child.
Police said the child’s body was in a state of decomposition. This meant they would know the child’s sex and other identifying information after autopsy has been conducted.
TimesLIVE
Durban toddler found hanging from a tree at school
