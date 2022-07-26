×

South Africa

Patient falls to death from seventh floor of Free State hospital

26 July 2022 - 10:44
Police are investigating after a man's fatal fall from a hospital's seventh floor.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

A 33-year-old male patient has fallen to his death from the seventh floor of the Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital in Bloemfontein.

The man was transferred to the hospital from Dr JS Moroka District Hospital on July 17 after he sustained burns to his face, neck, right shoulder and left hand.

“His condition was assessed at Dr JS Moroka Hospital and he was deemed to need care and attention at Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital, due to inhalation and the physical location of the burns,” said Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi.

He said the patient did not have respiratory complications and continued with face-mask oxygen while at the hospital.

“The patient was not confused at any point and did not exhibit signs of alcohol or substance withdrawal. He remained fully conscious and was interactive with ward staff. There was no suicidal ideation and and no psychosis,” said Mvambi.

He said on Friday at about 3.30am a member of the security services reported to the after-hours office that a male patient was lying on a floor in a pool of blood in a corridor leading to the admissions office.

After-hour matrons responded and notified the head nurse and the CEO.

“The police were informed immediately after confirming the identification of the patient.  The police arrived, followed by the criminal investigation detective and forensics team.”

The forensic team removed the body from the scene and the family was informed about the incident.

“The family accepted what happened and were offered psychosocial support.”

Mvambi said an independent investigation by police and forensic teams is under way.

Mangaung police have opened an inquest docket.

Police spokesperson Sgt Ikobeng Hlubi said in the early hours on Friday, while the security guard was doing check-up rounds outside the hospital, he noticed a man lying on the ground.

“The deceased had fallen from inside the wards. The guard immediately notified staff and the police.” 

Hlubi said it was later discovered the deceased, aged 33, had been admitted to the hospital.

“As the incident took place in the early hours, no-one witnessed what happened.”

