×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hospital guards 'attacked by guards from another company' - 5 arrested

22 July 2022 - 14:22
Security guards on duty at Middelburg Provincial Hospital were allegedly attacked by guards from another company. Stock photo.
Security guards on duty at Middelburg Provincial Hospital were allegedly attacked by guards from another company. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Five people have been arrested after security guards on duty at Middelburg Provincial Hospital were allegedly shot at by guards from another company on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said no-one was hospitalised, but one guard was treated for injuries and discharged.

“It is further alleged that rubber bullets were used.”

Mohlala said the matter was reported to the police in Middelburg and five suspects aged between 26 and 40 were arrested.

The charges include discharging a firearm in a public space and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

“Police are also looking at probing the allegations that a live round was fired during the incident.”

The motive is yet to be established and the suspects are expected to appear in the Middelburg magistrate's court soon.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident, adding the duty of members of the security cluster is to maintain peace.

“The behaviour displayed at the hospital can never be tolerated or accepted, especially coming from security officers or any officer of the law. Instead, members of the security cluster should be exemplary in [their] conduct. We hope that the law will take its course.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Sangoma and crew arrested for digging up graves 'for muti'

Tshwane metro police have arrested a sangoma and his crew allegedly found digging up graves to get human bones for muti in Mabopane.
News
3 hours ago

Organised syndicates invading residential properties when owners are on holiday

The hijacking of residential properties is on the increase. Organised syndicates have mobilised in the face of state inaction and outdated and ...
Ideas
4 hours ago

Alleged robber killed in shoot-out with security as gang hits Ermelo shop for cellphones

While Ermelo police were concentrated around the magistrate’s court on Wednesday, four armed robbers took the opportunity to hit a retail shop.
News
22 hours ago

KZN security officer shot with high-calibre gun during armed robbery

A KwaZulu-Natal security officer sustained high-calibre gunshot wounds during an armed robbery in KwaDabeka, west of Durban, on Tuesday.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Thieving’ Durban couple targets service station shops South Africa
  2. Redi Thlabi questions Sisulu's Duarte medicine claim South Africa
  3. Durban motorist fined R500 for reversing into parking bay South Africa
  4. Mixed emotions for content creator who captured viral video of Klerksdorp man ... South Africa
  5. Mpofu pulls another legal fast one in Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry News

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines