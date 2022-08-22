University of KwaZulu-Natal cultural expert Dr Gugu Mazibuko told the Sunday Times the royal hunt has changed with the times.
POLL | Should coronation traditions be revisited in 2022?
Image: Fikile Marakalla/ GCIS
Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's ukungena esibayeni at the weekend has sparked fresh debate around Zulu and coronation traditions.
Misuzulu was formally recognised as Zulu king by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March, and thousands of Zulu maidens and amabutho (traditional Zulu warriors) descended on the royal palace for the entering of the kraal ceremony this weekend.
They sang and danced at the steps of the royal palace hours before the king’s arrival.
He arrived in a multi-car convoy and was surrounded by police tactical task team members as he entered a small kraal behind the palace, away from the public eye.
In the days leading up to the ceremony, Misuzulu and an entourage of eight, including VIP protection and professional hunters, went in a bakkie to track and shoot a lion for the traditional garment he would wear on Saturday.
King’s lion hunt sparks questions around traditions
The events surrounding Misuzulu's coronation have led some to pose questions around traditions in 2022, and whether some of these should change.
While some called for traditions to be kept free of modern and “western influences”, others said they should be adapted to the time.
University of KwaZulu-Natal cultural expert Dr Gugu Mazibuko told the Sunday Times the royal hunt has changed with the times.
“Animals were everywhere in the past and they used to go hunting using spears. Rifles came very late to KwaZulu-Natal. Now there are game reserves, animal rights activists and organisations looking after the welfare of animals, so the method of hunting has changed,” she said.
Director of Ban Animal Trading, Dr Smaragda Louw, questioned whether traditional practices could not be adapted for the benefit of all species, and suggested certain rituals and traditional practices could change without eliminating the significance of culture and tradition.
“In the case of the Zulu king hunting a wild lion, certain practices have changed — for example, the king no longer rides on a horse to shoot a wild lion. He now rides on the back of a bakkie to kill the animal. How is it possible to change some parts of tradition to make it easier? Yet when it comes to protecting the environment and all the species on this planet, we find it very difficult to change tradition,” she said.
“In all countries, and especially in SA, I believe we understand that traditions form a critical part of culture. Culture and tradition give us identity, teach us values and create a sense of belonging.
“Setting up new traditions that can then be handed down to the next generation and that are not harmful to animals, the environment and people — surely this is the way to go?”
