Ramaphosa officially recognises Prince Misuzulu as the Zulu king
President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally recognised Prince Misuzulu as the Zulu king.
"Ramaphosa has, today... in terms of Section 8(3)(a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2019, recognised King-Elect Prince Misuzulu Sinqobile Zulu as King of AmaZulu Kingship," a statement from the presidency said.
In the statement, the president said in terms of the requirements of the act, the royal family identified Prince Misuzulu Singqobile Zulu as the person who qualifies in terms of customary law and customs to assume the position of king, and had applied for his recognition.
"As required by the act, the recognition of the king-elect by the president follows consultations with the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs and the premier of KwaZulu-Natal," the statement read.
Ramaphosa conveyed his "warmest wishes" to the king.
"The assumption of the throne by His Majesty King Misuzulu Zulu is a moment of great significance in the proud and distinguished history of AmaZulu.
"His Majesty is the successor to a long line of revered monarchs, who fought with great courage and determination for the welfare and security of their people. I join all the people of South Africa in wishing His Majesty King Misuzulu Zulu a long and prosperous reign," he added.
