Ramaphosa officially recognises Prince Misuzulu as the Zulu king

President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally recognised Prince Misuzulu as the Zulu king.

"Ramaphosa has, today... in terms of Section 8(3)(a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2019, recognised King-Elect Prince Misuzulu Sinqobile Zulu as King of AmaZulu Kingship," a statement from the presidency said.

In the statement, the president said in terms of the requirements of the act, the royal family identified Prince Misuzulu Singqobile Zulu as the person who qualifies in terms of customary law and customs to assume the position of king, and had applied for his recognition.