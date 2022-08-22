×

South Africa

WATCH | Gauteng woman wants to be King Misuzulu's ‘first white Zulu queen’

22 August 2022 - 10:17
As King Misuzulu KaZwelithini took the throne at the weekend, a woman identified as Amelia said she was there in hopes that the king would take her as a wife.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A white Gauteng woman shot her shot at the reigning king of the Zulu nation, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, saying she wants to be his “first white Zulu queen”. 

As King Misuzulu took the throne at the weekend, the woman identified as Amelia said she was there in the hope that the king would take her as his wife.

Misuzulu's ukungena esibayeni (the entering of the kraal ceremony) took place in the kraal built in KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

“I heard the king is going to come here today, so I wondered maybe he’s looking for a wife. I don’t know if he’s going to watch this, then he must just know I am here. I want to be the first white queen of SA, the first white Zulu queen,” she told eNCA at the ceremony.

The woman's request received some warm responses online, with many praising her for not “beating around the bush”.

Here is a snapshot of what social media users had to say:

King Misuzulu succeeds his late father King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who died last year. He was formally recognised as Zulu king by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March.

The traditional ceremony marks the acceptance of Misuzulu as the rightful heir to the throne after months of bitter succession battles and attempted court interdicts.

Thousands of Zulu maidens and amabutho (traditional Zulu warriors) descended on the royal palace for the ceremony. After the ceremony, Misuzulu took his seat on the throne and addressed the Zulu nation.

“Today, people of the king, this is a big day in the history of the Zulu nation. From today, I promise that the Zulu nation will be united,” he said. 

His comments came just hours after an urgent court interdict, brought by daughters of the late Zwelithini, was struck off the roll.

PODCAST | Royal Rumble - how are Zulu monarchs actually selected?

TimesLIVE

