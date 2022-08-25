×

South Africa

Patient influx from neighbouring countries raised at Sadc, says health department

25 August 2022 - 07:50 By TimesLIVE
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla is out of the country, but a full report is being compiled to be presented to him on his return.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Image: Freddy Mavunda

SA does have backlogs due to an unpredictably high number of undocumented migrants from neighbouring countries seeking healthcare in the country, says the health department.

“This issue is one of the subjects that are discussed during bilateral and multilateral meetings at Sadc level [Southern African Development Community] in order to find a long lasting solution,” the department said in a statement.

The department was responding to Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba's rant at a patient from Zimbabwe admitted to a hospital in Bela Bela. She was filmed telling the patient migrants are to blame for her department's stretched budget.

Limpopo is one of the provinces affected by patients from outside the country coming to SA for treatment, it confirmed.

“Despite these challenges, the healthcare workers must ensure that they maintain high moral obligation and standards in their work in line with the Hippocratic Oath, together with the National Health Act and the Refugee Act,” said the department.

The department also clarified that not all healthcare services at state facilities are free. “Only primary healthcare services are provided free of charge. Higher levels of care are subject to a fee.”

Acting health minister Angie Motshekga has instructed the department to gather all necessary information on the incident to provide a full report to health minister Dr Joe Phaahla when he returns from a trip out of the country.

