×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Charity starts at home: fostering regional relationships is important

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba’s comments were a sign of frustration compounded by many elements, not just immigrants

24 August 2022 - 22:00

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba let rip this week about her frustrations when she told a foreign national why they would have to settle their bill before being discharged.  ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Hats off to Joburg mayor for taking charge, but how did it come to ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Steenhuisen’s roadkill ‘lapse’ on air is a window into his views on ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | ‘Justice for Babita’ should be justice for all whistle-blowers Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Why alpha chickens stage coop d’etats and female hyena are Margaret Thatchers Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | Excuse me while I disappear into the US, the dark, a bay and a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Ramathuba’s churlish comments have no place in SA government Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Charity starts at home: fostering regional relationships is ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Sometimes it’s impossible to follow the ANC’s train of thought Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Why I decided to protest': National shutdown march
'We are defending the working class': Shutdown protest kicks off