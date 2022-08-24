JONATHAN JANSEN | Ramathuba’s churlish comments have no place in SA government
How can it be that the Limpopo health MEC believes our health system is stretched because of immigrants and not corruption?
24 August 2022 - 22:01
Every time I think we have hit rock bottom with our xenophobic hatred of other Africans, people who look like us, there is a despicable South African somewhere out there to prove me wrong. Now, imagine you’re in desperate health and find yourself in hospital for life-saving treatment. Then, out of the blue, you find hovering over your broken body a provincial minister of health (MEC) surrounded by giggling underlings. And this is what she tells you:..
