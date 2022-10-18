Bokgabo Poo's suspected killer known as Harry Potter was 'always around children with a bag of sweets'

Zikhali is accused of kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE
Bokgabo Poo's mother walked past the street where part of Bokgabo's dismembered body was found a day before the discovery after changing her usual route due to a work function.
“It was the first time I was using that route, not knowing on that same street the next day is where they will find my daughter’s body,” said Tsholofelo Poo, speaking from her home where she is mourning her 4-year-old daughter Bokgabo, supported by family and the community.
Poo spoke to the media during a show of support by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi less than an hour after Ntokozo Zikhali appeared in the Benoni magistrate's court on Monday. About midday community members who had gathered outside the court also travelled to her house, less than 10 minutes away, most of them on foot.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE
She was not present in court as her morning was occupied with a second round of verification of the body.
The little girl was last seen on video happily skipping along with a man who had allegedly approached her and a 5-year-old playmate in a park on October 10.
Bokgabo’s father Irvin Ndlovu previously said he learnt the man allegedly offered them money for sweets and sent the boy to the shop alone. The next day, a 63-year-old woman was sweeping her yard when she found the leg of a child in a shallow grave. About 800m away, more body parts were found in a section of open veld.
Bokgabo's distraught mother said: “I would like to see the death penalty come back, just for him.”
As a primary caregiver striving to make ends meet, she did not have the opportunity to spend time with Bokgabo on the day of her death. Tsholofelo was in and out of meetings, one of which was about 5.30pm, when it was starting to become clear that her child was missing.
“About 6.30pm I was called [by Bokgabo’s grandmother] and asked to come home. I had to rush back and asked where they last saw her. They said at the park. I went to the park and we found four children playing and it was getting dark. I asked if they had seen Bokgabo and they said they hadn’t.”
This was when she alerted a community safety leader to start a search for her child.
“The whistle [alerting people there was a need for assistance] was immediately blown and people started coming out and searched. I went back and asked the friend she was with if he remembered anything.
“He said a guy came and gave him R2 to buy lollipops [and when he came back they had vanished].
“Then I just knew. I just knew.
“In the midst of crying, my mother and the father went to the police station to open an inquiry. The poor boy didn’t remember who this guy was or what he was wearing, he was traumatised,” said Tsholofelo.
Though the family says they did not know the suspect, a female community member said he was a familiar face in the neighbourhood.
“He is always around children, he calls himself Harry Potter. He always has money and sweets in his school bag.
“At our workplace there’s free Wi-Fi and he was always there surrounded by children, we liked him,” said the community member.
Bokgabo Poo’s father tries to 'attack' the accused in the dock
Zikhali is accused of kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse.
It was revealed in court that he also has a pending case of rape against him. Lesufi disclosed during his visit to the family that Zikhali was out on bail after being arrested for the alleged rape of a nine-year-old.
At his first appearance in court for Bokgabo's murder, the little girl's father became emotional. He jumped up and tried to reach the accused, prompting law enforcement officers to intervene and the court to abruptly adjourn.
Her aunt, Lebo Mokgako, said Ndlovu's behaviour was entirely understandable.
“We are totally distraught; this is a nightmare for us. I’m battling with my thoughts and feelings, especially when the [alleged] perpetrator entered the box; it was such a traumatising moment because he’s got no feelings, no emotions.
“The father retaliated; it’s not that he wanted to show his barbaric side but his emotions overwhelmed him for a second.
“We demand justice for Bokgabo, as a family and the community. We demand no bail for him because this is not the first incident.
“We don’t know this guy as the family. I questioned the father and he also said he doesn’t know him.
“I grew up playing in that park, I’m in my 30s. It’s unfortunate we had to encounter such a nightmare,” Mokgako said.
The case was postponed to October 24 for profiling of the accused and a formal bail application.
