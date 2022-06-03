×

CRIME STATS | 306 children were murdered between January and March

03 June 2022 - 10:03
There was a huge increase reported in the number of children murdered in the first three months of 2022. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Arthit Marsing

During the first three months of this year 306 children were murdered, an increase of 37.2% from the same time last year.

Children are considered to be male and female individuals aged up to 17.

The quarterly crime statistics were reported to parliament on Friday morning ahead of the announcement to the country at noon. The statistics compare lockdown level 1 this year with level 3 last year. 

The police said attempted murder was committed against 331 children, a decrease of 6.8% from the same time last year, and 1,937 children were assaulted, an increase of 12.7%

