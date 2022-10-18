Four suspects were shot and killed during a shoot-out with police in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday evening.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will investigate the circumstances around the fatal shootings..
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said the dead suspects, believed to be in their 30s, were alleged to be behind murders and other violent crimes in the eThekwini district.
Officers traced the suspects to a house at Ngoqokazi in the Amaoti area of Inanda.
“On entering the house, police allegedly found five suspects and during the process of arrest, two suspects allegedly drew firearms and shot at the police. It is further alleged a shoot-out ensued in which four suspects were fatally wounded. One suspect fled the scene and police are hot on his heels,” Netshiunda said.
No police officers were injured during the shoot-out.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Four suspects killed in shoot-out with police in KwaZulu-Natal
Image: 123RF
Four suspects were shot and killed during a shoot-out with police in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday evening.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will investigate the circumstances around the fatal shootings..
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said the dead suspects, believed to be in their 30s, were alleged to be behind murders and other violent crimes in the eThekwini district.
Officers traced the suspects to a house at Ngoqokazi in the Amaoti area of Inanda.
“On entering the house, police allegedly found five suspects and during the process of arrest, two suspects allegedly drew firearms and shot at the police. It is further alleged a shoot-out ensued in which four suspects were fatally wounded. One suspect fled the scene and police are hot on his heels,” Netshiunda said.
No police officers were injured during the shoot-out.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Families gutted after policeman appears in court over deaths of two women
Cop to appear in court for allegedly killing his wife
No extra security measures for royal coronation despite rift, says task team
Suspects 'in possession of explosives' arrested after shoot-out with police
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos