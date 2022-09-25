South Africa

Suspects 'in possession of explosives' arrested after shoot-out with police

25 September 2022 - 11:22
The suspects face attempted murder charges after opening fire on the police in North West. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

Four suspects in possession of explosives were arrested after a shoot-out with police in Boitekong, North West.

They are expected to appear soon in the Bafokeng magistrate's court.

Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said officers on patrol noticed two suspicious Toyota Quantum minibuses in the early hours of Friday.

The vehicles sped off after the occupants saw police approaching.

Police called for backup after realising some of the occupants were wearing balaclavas.

Myburgh said one of the vehicles was intercepted at Mosenthal village and pulled off the road, but the occupants opened fire.

“Two of the occupants ran into the bushes while the other two were instantly arrested. A thorough search by the police led to the apprehension of two more suspects after being found in the bushes. It was established that one of them sustained injuries during the shoot-out,” she said.

Police seized the vehicle, explosives and copper cables.

The suspects, aged 36 to 2,8 face charges of attempted murder, possession of explosives and suspected stolen copper cables.

“One of the suspects, who [was] admitted to hospital, will appear before the court as soon as he is discharged,” she added.

TimesLIVE

