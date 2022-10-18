South Africa

Families gutted after policeman appears in court over deaths of two women

18 October 2022 - 11:57 By Mfundo Mkhize
Oscar Msomi, with his sister Precious Msomi-Ndwalane, speaks about losing his daughter.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

The families of two women shot dead, allegedly by police constable Blessing Sikhakhane, 27, in KwaNyuswa, west of Durban, opened up about the pain of losing their loved ones at the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Monday.

The bodies of Enhle Majozi, 18, and Sthembile Ngobese, 24, both of whom were believed to be romantically linked to Sikhakhane, were discovered on his property on Friday.

A distraught Oscar Msomi, 37, Majozi’s father, said they were shattered after hearing about the discovery of the bodies.

Majozi recently matriculated from Wyebank Secondary School and was planning to study further.

Msomi said his daughter had spoken about her relationship with the policeman and her experiences with him.

She was due to start a new job in Kloof on Monday. Msomi, who works at the court, said he was very active in his daughter’s life.

Shock as four Durban women brutally murdered in two incidents

It was a weekend of bloodshed in Durban, with the brutal murders of four women in two separate incidents — one allegedly involving a policeman.
News
1 day ago

“She was very sensitive and beautiful. She was an angel. I am even inclined to think we had just borrowed her to be with her for a short time.”

Sikhakhane appeared briefly before magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson. She postponed the matter to next week for a bail application.

The packed public gallery, which consisted of family and friends of the women as well as anti-gender-based violence activists, hurled insults at Sikhakhane as he was led away.

Ngobese’s best friend Sibusisiwe Dlamini, 26, said they had known each other since 2013 and also knew the policeman in high school.

“I am devastated. I am also disturbed by seeing the accused appearing chilled in court as if nothing has happened.”

Dlamini described her friend as generous. “Her heart knew no bounds. She would often ask me what I would be eating whenever we met.”

They were still in the dark about what might have led to the killings, she said.

Ngobese’s father, Isaac Ngobese, 62, said he was aware of his daughter’s relationship with Sikhakhane and it was the first time they had seen him in court.

He said his daughter was studying law and he hoped to see justice.

“We have seen it often when criminals are let loose.”

TimesLIVE

