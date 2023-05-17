Three suspected illegal miners found with 45 power generators, 38 jack hammers, nine shovels, three spades, a pick and a hammer will appear in a Limpopo court on Thursday.
The three were arrested during a police operation at Modikwa mountain, just outside Burgersfort in Sekhukhune on Wednesday.
“The provincial task team on illegal mining was conducting targeted operations on illegal mining activities around Modikwa mountain when they noticed a group of people mining on the mountain.
Suspected illegal miners nabbed with mining tools in Limpopo
Image: Limpopo SAPS
Three suspected illegal miners found with 45 power generators, 38 jack hammers, nine shovels, three spades, a pick and a hammer will appear in a Limpopo court on Thursday.
The three were arrested during a police operation at Modikwa mountain, just outside Burgersfort in Sekhukhune on Wednesday.
“The provincial task team on illegal mining was conducting targeted operations on illegal mining activities around Modikwa mountain when they noticed a group of people mining on the mountain.
Image: Limpopo SAPS
“They approached them and when the men noticed the police, they started to run in different directions to evade arrest. The police managed to arrest three male suspects aged 27, 29 and 55 and confiscated the mining equipment,” Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.
The three face charges of illegal mining, possession of suspected stolen goods and contravention of the Immigration Act. They will appear in the Mecklenburg magistrate's court.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Illegal coal mining sprouts up in private gardens as Polish crises worsen
Illegal miner gets life and 103 years for killing metro cop in shoot-out
Zama zamas from Maputo claim they too are victims of their Lesotho counterparts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos