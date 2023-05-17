South Africa

Suspected illegal miners nabbed with mining tools in Limpopo

17 May 2023 - 22:02
The equipment found when police arrested suspected illegal miners.
The equipment found when police arrested suspected illegal miners.
Image: Limpopo SAPS

Three suspected illegal miners found with 45 power generators, 38 jack hammers, nine shovels, three spades, a pick and a hammer will appear in a Limpopo court on Thursday.

The three were arrested during a police operation at Modikwa mountain, just outside Burgersfort in Sekhukhune on Wednesday.

“The provincial task team on illegal mining was conducting targeted operations on illegal mining activities around Modikwa mountain when they noticed a group of people mining on the mountain.

The equipment found when police arrested suspected illegal miners.
The equipment found when police arrested suspected illegal miners.
Image: Limpopo SAPS

“They approached them and when the men noticed the police, they started to run in  different directions to evade arrest. The police managed to arrest three male suspects aged 27, 29 and 55 and confiscated the mining equipment,” Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

The three face charges of illegal mining, possession of suspected stolen goods and contravention of the Immigration Act. They will appear in the Mecklenburg magistrate's court.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Illegal coal mining sprouts up in private gardens as Polish crises worsen

Digging up fields, recreation areas and yards is a lucrative business as the Eastern European country grapples with unemployment and energy shortages
News
5 months ago

Illegal miner gets life and 103 years for killing metro cop in shoot-out

An illegal miner who shot dead an Ekurhuleni metro police officer, Johannes Jacobus van der Linde, in June last year was on Tuesday sentenced to life ...
News
8 months ago

Zama zamas from Maputo claim they too are victims of their Lesotho counterparts

The informal miners from Mozambique say ‘not all of them are monsters’ and they are pained by the recent rape of eight women.
News
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hawks nab ex-Chiefs spin doctor at funeral of 'Goldfingers' South Africa
  2. WATCH | Thabo Bester appears virtually from jail wearing a R19k Burberry hoodie South Africa
  3. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News
  4. LISTEN | Bester's lawyer argues that the court is not sure if it has the right ... South Africa
  5. The reason behind Nandipha Magudumana’s ‘prison glow up’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
Environmentalists are stopping SA’s development': Mantashe