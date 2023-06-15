Rescuers were preparing to airlift a seriously injured person as a second cold front on Thursday worsened a trail of destruction across parts of the Western Cape.
Torrential rain flooded homes and roads, uprooting trees and leaving some areas without electricity.
The SA Weather Service issued an orange level 6 warning for “disruptive rain leading to major disruption of traffic flow across the City of Cape Town and Cape Winelands”.
“Thankfully there have not been any fatalities. We got news early this morning of a serious injury. We are making arrangements now to move that patient by air as soon as the weather permits,” provincial disaster management head Colin Deiner told eNCA.
Several thousand people across the province have been displaced or affected by flooding, with some having to be rescued. At least 1,000 people were displaced in the town of Rawsonville.
“Limit your travelling, stay indoors, its going to be cold,” said Deiner.
Second cold front unleashes trail of destruction in Western Cape
One person seriously injured, efforts to rescue trapped residents
Image: Witzenberg Municipality
Rescuers were preparing to airlift a seriously injured person as a second cold front on Thursday worsened a trail of destruction across parts of the Western Cape.
Torrential rain flooded homes and roads, uprooting trees and leaving some areas without electricity.
The SA Weather Service issued an orange level 6 warning for “disruptive rain leading to major disruption of traffic flow across the City of Cape Town and Cape Winelands”.
“Thankfully there have not been any fatalities. We got news early this morning of a serious injury. We are making arrangements now to move that patient by air as soon as the weather permits,” provincial disaster management head Colin Deiner told eNCA.
Several thousand people across the province have been displaced or affected by flooding, with some having to be rescued. At least 1,000 people were displaced in the town of Rawsonville.
“Limit your travelling, stay indoors, its going to be cold,” said Deiner.
Image: Cape Winelands district municipality
Cape Winelands district municipality mayor Gesie van Deventer echoed the call for people to stay home over the long weekend.
“The severity of the weather over the last few days has had a significant impact on our daily lives. Citizens across the district have been affected. The stormy weather is expected to persist through the weekend and into next week.
“I appeal to all citizens to stay home this long weekend and to travel only if necessary. It is crucial that we keep our roads clear for emergency personnel and other essential services as they navigate to areas that pose a threat to our safety. If there is no alternative and you must travel, please adhere to traffic and road instructions.”
The Overberg district municipality said the Franschhoek Pass (R45) was closed due to rockfalls. Stellenbosch municipality reported bridges from Pniel to Lanquedoc “are either gone, damaged or inaccessible. We are working with the farmers in the area for residents to be able to access their roads. Please avoid the area if possible.”
Cape Town disaster risk management centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: "Flood alleviation measures are continuing, especially in newly blocked stormwater systems.”
Incidents being attended to in Cape Town:
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
WATCH | Cape Town hit by heavy rain, roads and suburbs flooded
WATCH | Winter rain floods roads, disrupts train services in Cape Town
It's back! Scientists say SA needs to prepare for new El Niño
Weather warning as brolly-flipping cold fronts hit two provinces
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos