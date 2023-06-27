Deadly taxi wars are giving Western Cape mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie sleepless nights, with 555 cases recorded over three years in the province.
Prosecutor-guided investigation unit to tackle rampant taxi-related crimes in Western Cape
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
Deadly taxi wars are giving Western Cape mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie sleepless nights, with 555 cases recorded over three years in the province.
Mackenzie said his department is “aware of some 555 taxi-related cases, including murders and attempted murders, committed between 2019 to 2022”.
The MEC said he held “urgent meetings” with the SAPS and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after recent shootings in the minibus taxi industry, urging them to prioritise taxi-related cases to stabilise the industry.
The outcome of the meetings “led to an agreement to strengthen our relationship through the formation of a joint task team to deal with taxi-related violence and the formation of a special unit to spearhead prosecutor-guided investigations in cases involving taxi-related crimes”, said Mackenzie.
“The minibus-taxi industry has over the years been marred by incessant violence stemming mainly from overtrading, the monopolisation of taxi routes, a proliferation of illegal operators, turf battles and route invasions. This has resulted in damage to property and the loss of human lives.
“The violence has resulted in the suspension and deregistration of taxi associations and members and the cancellation of several operating licences.”
WATCH | Taxi driver stripped of operating licence after wild chase in George
He had to “introduce extraordinary measures in areas marred by taxi violence. This has resulted in the closure of routes and ranks and the disruption of travel patterns. But these actions come at a significant cost to our already struggling economy. Though the actions can stabilise and contain the situation, it has not stopped the violence.
“Violence breeds further violence, and if there are no consequences it will continue to escalate. It is clear we cannot use our limited regulatory powers to deal with criminal actions.”
Mackenzie said he asked police to provide a comprehensive report on how many of the cases are under investigation and the progress made in respect of each matter.
“I also asked the NPA to provide a progress report on cases where criminal proceedings have been instituted.”
Public transport was the lifeblood of the economy, he added.
“In our meetings, I urged both the SAPS and the NPA to prioritise taxi-related cases to stabilise the taxi industry and to demonstrate to our citizens that there are consequences for violent and criminal conduct. Only successful convictions will stop or significantly reduce violent incidents in the taxi industry.”
