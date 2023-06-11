Western Cape taxi driver gets stiff sentence for attack on traffic cop

A Western Cape taxi driver has been sentenced to an effective 40 years' imprisonment for an attack on a traffic officer, among other crimes, three years ago.
Bonginkosi Ndevu,31, was sentenced at the regional court in Thembalethu, George, on Friday.
Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said the incident occurred in August 2020 when three female traffic cops pulled over the driver of minibus taxi on the N2 near Pacaltsdorp, George, for reckless driving.
“While approaching the taxi, the driver, armed with a firearm, got out of the vehicle and fired several shots, injuring one of the officials before disarming her.
“The suspect fled the scene on foot and various police units as well as traffic officials commenced with a search in the area. His freedom was short-lived when the team cornered him along the N2 highway. A shoot-out ensued, injuring the suspect and a police official.”
He was arrested and two firearms confiscated.
“The 29-year-old victim sustained several gunshot wounds during the ordeal.”
Spies said Ndevu had remained in custody after his arrest and denial of bail by the court.
He was “sentenced to five years' imprisonment for the attempted murder of the traffic official, 15 years for robbery, five years for attempted murder for the attack on police officials and a combined 15 years on two counts of pointing a firearm as well as possession of a unlicensed firearm and ammunition”.
He was sentenced to an effective 40 years' imprisonment.
