City Power urges residents in Johannesburg to unplug heavy appliances at least 15 minutes before restoration of power after load-shedding to avoid tripping.
The appliances cause a technical glitch and many suburbs, particularly in Joburg north, are plunged into darkness immediately after enduring load-shedding.
On Thursday night the entity said the Randburg srvice delivery centre's closing call status will be updated after the technical glitch has been resolved.
“This evening, we have one team leader, three level A operators, two level Boperators, and one level B trainee operator. We are currently sitting with 91 plants are out of service,” the utility said.
It said heavy appliances such as geysers, stoves, and heaters can be plugged back 15 minutes after power is restored as this enables the load to stabilise.
In the past four days during low temperatures substations have experienced tripping due to overload. This has affected the Randburg, Olivedale and Northriding substations.
City Power said the substations have plants that are out of service, resulting in regular trips when the load on the network is too high.
Why Joburg suburbs are plunged into darkness after load-shedding
Image: 123RF/Phive 015
City Power urges residents in Johannesburg to unplug heavy appliances at least 15 minutes before restoration of power after load-shedding to avoid tripping.
The appliances cause a technical glitch and many suburbs, particularly in Joburg north, are plunged into darkness immediately after enduring load-shedding.
On Thursday night the entity said the Randburg srvice delivery centre's closing call status will be updated after the technical glitch has been resolved.
“This evening, we have one team leader, three level A operators, two level Boperators, and one level B trainee operator. We are currently sitting with 91 plants are out of service,” the utility said.
It said heavy appliances such as geysers, stoves, and heaters can be plugged back 15 minutes after power is restored as this enables the load to stabilise.
In the past four days during low temperatures substations have experienced tripping due to overload. This has affected the Randburg, Olivedale and Northriding substations.
City Power said the substations have plants that are out of service, resulting in regular trips when the load on the network is too high.
Dozens of Joburg suburbs plunged into darkness due to overcurrent tripping after load-shedding
“These challenges delay the restoration process as it takes longer to stabilise the load on the network. To resolve the challenges, teams have been deployed to replace cables, creating more stability on the grid during cold weather conditions when the load is too high.”
City Power said it was aware the power was not restored by 4.30pm after load-shedding in Boskruin, Bromhof, Sonneglans, Ferndale and surrounding areas and its team is on site gradually restoring power.
It said load-shedding might delay repairs and restoration as technicians are not able to locate the faults, conduct tests and do repairs during load-shedding.
“Customers are urged to switch off non-essential appliances to avoid inrush current when restoration takes place.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Latest
Latest Videos