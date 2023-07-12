South Africa

Major power outage in eastern areas of Tshwane due to cable theft

12 July 2023 - 10:37
Utilities MMC Themba Fosi assesses the damage at Njala infeed substation.
Image: Supplied: @tshwane_mayor

Parts of eastern Tshwane are without power after “huge” cable theft at the Njala 132kV substation.

According to the city, about 100m of cables were cut and stolen.

The multicore cables are for substation protection and need to be replaced, not joined.

The theft resulted in the interruption of the electricity supply to some of the eastern areas of the municipality.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said utility services and regional operations co-ordination department technicians are on site.

The damage is “huge” and rewiring of the band equipment will take long to repair.

“The city pleads for residents’ patience during this period. The estimated time of restoration is not yet available and residents will be kept updated on developments. The city apologises for the inconvenience,” he said.

Substations receiving power from Njala substation are:

  • Watloo 1;
  • Mamelodi 1, 2, 3;
  • Wapadrand;
  • Mooikloof;
  • Koedoespoort; and 
  • Heartherly.

TimesLIVE

