Two children were killed when a fully loaded roll-back tow truck struck them on Chatsworth Main Road, south of Durban, on Friday.
The driver was also declared dead on the scene.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics received numerous calls about a crash on Chatsworth Main Road just after 8am.
“On arrival, paramedics found carnage. A low-bed tow truck with a load had somehow lost control, collided into four children walking to school and overturned, coming to rest on its roof.
“More resources were requested to assist with the multiple casualty scene. A triage was done and it was found the driver of the truck, believed to be in his 30s, and two children aged about six and nine sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for them. They were declared deceased on the scene,” he said.
Two other children were injured.
“One child, aged about 10, sustained critical injuries and was stabilised by ALS Paramedics before being taken to a nearby hospital.
“A second child sustained moderate injuries and was also stabilised by ALS Paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital,” said Jamieson.
Events leading up to the crash were unknown, but police were on the scene to investigate.
TimesLIVE
Two Chatsworth children killed by tow truck while walking to school
Image: supplied
Two children were killed when a fully loaded roll-back tow truck struck them on Chatsworth Main Road, south of Durban, on Friday.
The driver was also declared dead on the scene.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics received numerous calls about a crash on Chatsworth Main Road just after 8am.
“On arrival, paramedics found carnage. A low-bed tow truck with a load had somehow lost control, collided into four children walking to school and overturned, coming to rest on its roof.
“More resources were requested to assist with the multiple casualty scene. A triage was done and it was found the driver of the truck, believed to be in his 30s, and two children aged about six and nine sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for them. They were declared deceased on the scene,” he said.
Two other children were injured.
“One child, aged about 10, sustained critical injuries and was stabilised by ALS Paramedics before being taken to a nearby hospital.
“A second child sustained moderate injuries and was also stabilised by ALS Paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital,” said Jamieson.
Events leading up to the crash were unknown, but police were on the scene to investigate.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
KZN traffic cop dies after 'speeding motorist' crashes into him
16 children injured in Carletonville road crash
GRAPHIC | Where and when deadly bus and truck crashes occur in SA
WATCH | Supercars crash outside Umhlanga’s Oceans Mall
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos