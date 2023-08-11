South Africa

Two Chatsworth children killed by tow truck while walking to school

11 August 2023 - 10:03
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A fully loaded rol-back tow truck lost control on a bend and struck four children before overturning and coming to rest on its roof in Chatsworth.
A fully loaded rol-back tow truck lost control on a bend and struck four children before overturning and coming to rest on its roof in Chatsworth.
Image: supplied

Two children were killed when a fully loaded roll-back tow truck struck them on Chatsworth Main Road, south of Durban, on Friday.

The driver was also declared dead on the scene. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics received numerous calls about a crash on Chatsworth Main Road just after 8am.

“On arrival, paramedics found carnage. A low-bed tow truck with a load had somehow lost control, collided into four children walking to school and overturned, coming to rest on its roof.

“More resources were requested to assist with the multiple casualty scene. A triage was done and it was found the driver of the truck, believed to be in his 30s, and two children aged about six and nine sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for them. They were declared deceased on the scene,” he said. 

Two other children were injured.

“One child, aged about 10, sustained critical injuries and was stabilised by ALS Paramedics before being taken to a nearby hospital.

“A second child sustained moderate injuries and was also stabilised by ALS Paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital,” said Jamieson.

Events leading up to the crash were unknown, but police were on the scene to investigate.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

KZN traffic cop dies after 'speeding motorist' crashes into him

Condolences are pouring in for uMsinga municipality traffic officer Thokoxani Xaba, who died after being run over by a motorist who was allegedly ...
News
3 days ago

16 children injured in Carletonville road crash

A total of 16 children were injured on Tuesday morning when a taxi and two light motor vehicles collided on Tugela Street in Carletonville.
News
2 weeks ago

GRAPHIC | Where and when deadly bus and truck crashes occur in SA

South Africa’s leading road safety agency has identified where and at what time of day most fatal bus and truck crashes occur and identified ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Supercars crash outside Umhlanga’s Oceans Mall

Supercars worth millions of rand revved their engines and drew admiring looks at Oceans Mall in Umhlanga on Sunday, but all eyes were glued on a ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. DCS insists Zuma’s release on ‘special remission’ complies with SCA ruling South Africa
  2. Families of KZN school bus crash victims to receive government assistance South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Unisa hosts woman of the year award celebration amid ... South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court South Africa
  5. Two Chatsworth children killed by tow truck while walking to school South Africa

Latest Videos

Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later
CCTV captures man robbed allegedly by Uber in Pretoria