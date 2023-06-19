South Africa

WATCH | Supercars crash outside Umhlanga’s Oceans Mall

19 June 2023 - 14:07
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Three supercars were damaged after a SUV hit a Porsche outside Oceans Mall in Durban on Sunday.
Three supercars were damaged after a SUV hit a Porsche outside Oceans Mall in Durban on Sunday.
Image: screenshot

Supercars worth millions of rand revved their engines and drew admiring looks at Oceans Mall in Umhlanga on Sunday, but all eyes were glued on a Porsche that crashed into another Porsche and a McLaren after it was struck by a passing SUV on Lagoon Drive. 

Video footage shows the Porsche attempting to merge into traffic when the passing SUV comes into contact on the driver side, causing it to crash into the two supercars parked alongside it. 

A pedestrian who was part of the car meeting narrowly escaped injury and walked away after the crash.

Co-developer of the mall Vivian Reddy posted the video on Instagram with the caption: “Someone rushing to a Father’s Day luncheon and nothing was going to slow him down. The pedestrian is so lucky to escape injury.” 

Oceans Mall management told TimesLIVE it was aware of the accident that involved three cars outside the piazza.

“The Oceans Mall piazza has become the gathering point for supercars over the weekend and attracts hundreds of viewers. This accident serves as a reminder of the pressing need for drivers to prioritise road safety to prevent future incidents. 

“We were told there were no injuries to pedestrians or drivers involved. The local authorities, metro police and police were on the scene shortly thereafter,” it said.

Commentators on Reddy’s post suggested he paint lines on the road outside the mall while others speculated on the cost of the damage to the supercars. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Car crash victim’s bank account cleaned out: Hawks arrest 13 suspects

The Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation unit is executing a take-down operation dubbed “Tit for Tat” in connection with the alleged theft ...
News
2 weeks ago

Rise of 'money muling', a costly gaming purchase & car insurance advice: Consumer watch-outs of the week

Money muling refers to someone agreeing to a fraudster using their bank accounts — for a fee.
News
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dam sluice gate fully opened for first time in 30 years as cold fronts barrel ... South Africa
  2. 'This war must end': Ramaphosa delivers 'clear message' to Putin in Kremlin ... Politics
  3. IN PICS | Here come the bride and groom — thanks to public's generosity News
  4. 'Other girls may be at risk': Woman exposes teacher for allegedly having sex ... News
  5. MAP | The Joburg areas that will be affected by 58-hour water shutdown next week South Africa

Latest Videos

'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict
SA president Cyril Ramaphosa meets Russian leader Vladimir Putin