WATCH | Supercars crash outside Umhlanga’s Oceans Mall
Image: screenshot
Supercars worth millions of rand revved their engines and drew admiring looks at Oceans Mall in Umhlanga on Sunday, but all eyes were glued on a Porsche that crashed into another Porsche and a McLaren after it was struck by a passing SUV on Lagoon Drive.
Video footage shows the Porsche attempting to merge into traffic when the passing SUV comes into contact on the driver side, causing it to crash into the two supercars parked alongside it.
A pedestrian who was part of the car meeting narrowly escaped injury and walked away after the crash.
Co-developer of the mall Vivian Reddy posted the video on Instagram with the caption: “Someone rushing to a Father’s Day luncheon and nothing was going to slow him down. The pedestrian is so lucky to escape injury.”
Oceans Mall management told TimesLIVE it was aware of the accident that involved three cars outside the piazza.
“The Oceans Mall piazza has become the gathering point for supercars over the weekend and attracts hundreds of viewers. This accident serves as a reminder of the pressing need for drivers to prioritise road safety to prevent future incidents.
“We were told there were no injuries to pedestrians or drivers involved. The local authorities, metro police and police were on the scene shortly thereafter,” it said.
Commentators on Reddy’s post suggested he paint lines on the road outside the mall while others speculated on the cost of the damage to the supercars.
