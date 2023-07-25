South Africa

16 children injured in Carletonville road crash

25 July 2023 - 10:02 By TimesLive
A minibus taxi and two light motor vehicles collided in Carletonville.
Image: ER24

A total of 16 children were injured on Tuesday morning when a taxi and two light motor vehicles collided on Tugela Street in Carletonville.

ER24 paramedics and other services arrived on the scene at 7.22am to find the taxi and two cars in the middle of the road. Several children were seen seated on the side of the road, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“Medics assessed the children and found one was in a severe condition while 15 had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“The children were treated for their injuries and transported to Carletonville Provincial Hospital for further care.”

TimesLIVE

