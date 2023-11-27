Swipe for action with the MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet Thuso Fund

The Thuso Fund focuses on:

Improving education outcomes, especially early learning and literacy;

Developing work-ready youth and unlocking access to the economy, employability and income-generating activities;

Improving access to food and clean water to support food security; and

Providing disaster relief to help communities recover, while also protecting, restoring and promoting sustainable ecosystems.

“This is in alignment with our purpose of making a difference in the lives of South Africans — people, animals and environment — for long-term resilience,” says Twine.

“Every project is carefully assessed, and implementation is done with credible partners in the NGO sector, ensuring that these projects are delivering the agreed outcomes. By choosing the Thuso Fund as a beneficiary, supporters are assured that the funding is managed and that communities benefit from lasting upliftment.”

How the Thuso Fund is making a difference

Supporting early childhood development

In 2022/2023, the Thuso Fund allocated funds to many education-driven interventions, but the three largest were the partnerships with Grow Educare, Breadline Africa and Impande.

The partnerships delivered 11 early childhood development centres in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape with 24 new classrooms and associated facilities. The direct impact was felt by hundreds foundation-phase children and scores of staff, with the extended impact reaching thousands of parents, siblings and community members.

“Safe infrastructure facilities become shining lights in neighbourhoods and drive up demand by parents for quality which, in turn, uplifts the whole community,” says Twine.

Teaching the teachers

SA has a shortage of qualified, passionate teachers and a rising wave of youth unemployment. The Thuso Fund, supplemented by the Dream2Teach Scholarship Fund, has turned these challenges into an opportunity to create positive change.

In partnership with St Peter's Foundation and the Realema Teacher Intern Programme, the fund gives young people who may not be able to afford to obtain a teaching qualification the chance to achieve their teaching dreams, while also fighting youth unemployment.

The programme and its partners offer each student a bursary to cover the costs of tuition and books, placement at recognised educational institutions, a peer-support network, and mentoring, coaching and internship opportunities at top schools for work experience.

Winning with water

The Thuso Fund, in partnership with Woolworths and MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet, gave rise to the Woolies Water Fund, which has successfully implemented water solutions in schools worth R7.3m.

This includes providing over 600 handwashing stations and 172 water tanks in four provinces. The fund has also installed rainwater harvesting infrastructure and tanks at more than 100 schools, providing the capacity to store over 1-million litres of rainwater, ensuring access to safe water for local communities.