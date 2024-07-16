South Africa

LISTEN | Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer Luyanda Botha to stand trial for decade-old attempted rape case

16 July 2024 - 12:28 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Luyanda Botha, who killed Uyinene Mrwetyana, during a previous court appearance.
Luyanda Botha, who killed Uyinene Mrwetyana, during a previous court appearance.
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Convicted killer Luyanda Botha on Tuesday failed to persuade the Wynberg magistrate's court to strike a previous attempted rape case against him off the roll.

The former post office worker is serving three life sentences for the rape and murder of former University of Cape student Uyinene Mrwetyana in 2019. However, he has returned to the dock for an unrelated attempted rape case dating to 2014.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “There is a case for him to answer, that's why his application for the case to be thrown out failed.”

The complainant, who attended a nursing college in Athlone at the time, accused Botha of attempted rape while she was showering in the college residence bathrooms.

Magistrate Anthea Ramos rejected Botha's application, under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, to have the case thrown out. The section makes provision for an accused to be discharged from an offence should a court find there is no evidence linking them to the offence.

Botha submitted his heads of argument last week for the charges to be dropped.

Ramos said there was sufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

“There is evidence which links him to the case. In [his heads of argument] he did not dismiss that he was present at that building on the day and the state would be able to prove our case in court,” said Ntabazalila.

The case was postponed to August 2 and 6.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘We hope justice will prevail’: Uyinene Mrwetyana’s mother on new case against killer

Anger, frustration and sadness were the jarring emotions felt by Uyinene Mrwetyana's family when they heard her convicted rapist and killer — serving ...
News
1 month ago

Cop questioned over his handling of case filed against Uyinene Mrwetyana’s murderer by a nursing student

Postal worker Luyanda Botha, who raped and murdered University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on ...
News
1 month ago

'Talented, funny, dependable': Uyinene Mrwetyana remembered four years after murder in post office

Uyinene “Nene” Mrwetyana was raped and murdered inside a branch of the post office in a crime that shocked the nation on this day four years ago in ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Limpopo education department ordered to compensate rural teachers South Africa
  2. POLL | What do you think about Donald Trump's shooting? World
  3. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  4. Search on for missing actor Pesa Pheko South Africa
  5. ‘A R5m lump sum and then R1m paid monthly to EFF’: Jailed VBS boss Tshifhiwa ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
African couture on the red carpet for the premiere of Queen Modjadji