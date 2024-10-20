South Africa

City Power probes circumstances that led to death of two technicians working in tunnel

The two deceased technicians were working with three others who were hospitalised after being trapped in the tunnel.

20 October 2024 - 13:32 By TImesLIVE
Emergency service personnel during a rescue operation of the five technician who were trapped in a manhole on Saturday in the Johannesburg CBD.
City Power is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of two contract technicians who died on Saturday while replacing stolen cables in an underground tunnel.

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said emergency service personnel had responded to a report about five contract workers trapped in a tunnel. Three were rescued and transported to nearby medical facilities while the other two died.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena confirmed the trapped workers were employees of one of their contractors who were replacing stolen cables in tunnels along Commissioner and Von Brandis Street in the CBD. Saturday was their second day working underground.

“As City Power, we are deeply saddened by the devastating incident. It's not clear at this stage what the cause of the incident was, but City Power, along with all relevant authorities, are conducting investigations into the circumstances that led to this fatal incident.

“We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. We also wish a speedy recovery to those contractors who were rescued and rushed to hospital,” Mangena said.

