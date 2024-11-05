South Africa

Limpopo man arrested over alleged rape of two 8-year-old girls

05 November 2024 - 12:35
The two children went to the suspect's house in need of assistance regarding their school project. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping two eight-year-old children at Tambo village in the Dennilton policing area in Limpopo.

He is expected to appear before the Dennilton magistrate's court on Tuesday, facing two counts of rape. 

According to provincial police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba, preliminary investigations established that the children went to the suspect's house on Saturday in need of assistance for their school project. 

One of the girls told a family member the man had “lured her, together with her friend, into his house and raped them”.

Community members apprehended the suspect and handed him over to police.

Man accused of killing Amantle, 6, claims prison warders assaulted him

A man accused of raping and killing six-year-old Amantle Samane limped into court on Friday claiming he had been “badly” assaulted in prison.
News
4 days ago

Social development MEC Florence Radzilani said society as a whole should take a stand against the abuse of children.

“Rape, particularly against minors, is a crime of unimaginable cruelty that leaves lasting scars on the victims and their families. It is imperative that we as a society come together to vehemently condemn these acts of violence and ensure that those who commit them face the full force of the law,” she said.

“We must initiate a zero-tolerance approach that sends a clear message which says there is no place in our communities for individuals who violate children.”

Radzilani also called on men to take a stand against rape and gender-based violence. 

“Men must engage actively in this battle, stepping up to be leaders, protectors and advocates for the safety of children and families. Your voice and actions can foster an environment of respect and safety for all.”

TimesLIVE

