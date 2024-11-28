South Africa

Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation marks fifth anniversary of student's murder

UMF tackles GBVF through prevention, support and youth development

28 November 2024 - 16:00 By Jim Mohlala
Uyinene ‘Nene’ Mrwetyana was murdered by a post office worker in Claremont, Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Five years after her tragic death, Uyinene Mrwetyana's legacy continues to drive the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). 

The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation (UMF) will mark the fifth anniversary of her murder at Buffalo Park Cricket Ground, East London, on Saturday. The foundation said the event marked a “significant milestone in the ongoing fight against” the scourge of violence against women.

Uyinene was a University of Cape Town student who was raped and murdered at a post office branch in Claremont.

“This event marks five years since the tragic passing of Uyinene Mrwetyana, a vibrant, compassionate young woman whose life was cruelly cut short in 2019,” said the foundation.

Her death, at the hands of a then postal employee, ignited global conversations about the prevalence of GBVF.

The foundation organised a march to parliament in August to highlight the scourge of gender-based violence. File photo.
Image: Supplied

“Through the foundation, Uyinene’s memory has inspired transformative change and a committed movement that strives to create a society free from GBVF.

“The UMF was founded in 2019 to honour Uyinene's life and continue her legacy by tackling the issue of GBVF through three key pillars: prevention, support and youth development. The foundation has tirelessly worked to support survivors, raise public awareness, provide education and advocate for vital policy reforms.” 

Uyinene’s mother Nomangwane Mrwetyana said her daughter embodied hope.

“As we commemorate five years of the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation, we are reminded of the light and hope that Uyinene embodied,” she said.

“This foundation is a testament to her spirit and the collective resilience of all who strive to eradicate gender-based violence. Together, we honour her legacy by turning pain into purpose and ensuring her memory fuels a lifetime of change.” 

UCT vice-chancellor for transformation, student affairs and social responsiveness Prof Elelwani Ramugondo will be the guest speaker at the event.

TimesLIVE 

