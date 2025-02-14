South Africa

Ramaphosa urged to take action as MaXhosa designer exposes counterfeit trade

14 February 2025 - 12:11
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
MaXhosa fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo has expressed concern about the prevalence of counterfeit products in the country. File photo.
MaXhosa fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo has expressed concern about the prevalence of counterfeit products in the country. File photo.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

The rampant spread of counterfeit goods continues to affect industries and the economy.

Laduma Ngxokolo, founder of the renowned local knitwear brand MaXhosa Africa, has expressed his concern about the persistent prevalence of counterfeit products in the country, particularly within the fashion industry, penning a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Dear Mr President, this is the ‘normal’ state of the country. Counterfeit criminals do their crime openly across multiple industries in SA,” said Ngxokolo.

His comments came on the heels of a viral TikTok video featuring a presenter from MojaLove who confronted a shop assistant at a store in Small Street, Johannesburg, that was found to be selling counterfeit MaXhosa clothing.

Maxhosa was founded in 2010 as a testament to the power of African design and cultural expression. The brand, rooted in the traditions of the Xhosa people, celebrates the beauty of traditional beadwork and symbolic colour patterns.

The designer pointed out the significant impact counterfeit goods are having on SA’s economy and reputation.

“Even international brands have given up on the fight. As a country with a shocking percentage of unemployment, this is the last thing the police and SA Revenue Service (Sars) should accept,” Ngxokolo said.

The confrontation in Small Street involved a shop assistant who admitted though he recognised MaXhosa as a brand, he didn’t know who the original designer was.

The assistant revealed the store was selling counterfeit MaXhosa dresses for R80 — in stark contrast to the price of the brand’s genuine dresses, which start at R17,500. 

Future will see clothing and technology stitched together: MaXhosa Africa designer Laduma Ngxokolo

Award-winning fashion designer and entrepreneur Laduma Ngxokolo is branching out to other opportunities, including homeware
Lifestyle
2 months ago

The shop assistant selling counterfeit MaXhosa products was arrested and all the counterfeit goods were seized during the operation.

In response to the growing threat, Ngxokolo tagged government officials and departments — including sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie, police minister Senzo Mchunu and Gauteng finance MEC Lebogang Maile — hoping their involvement would result in positive outcomes.

“Hopefully this will yield positive results,” he said. 

Sars has made some progress in combating counterfeiting. According to a report from Sars, between April 1 2022 and March 31 2023, the agency seized counterfeit clothing worth R234,035,351 in 192 separate incidents.

Sars also reported counterfeit footwear had peaked at 151 items confiscated, valued at R1.6m, and other counterfeit goods seizures amounted to R1.5m.

Broke with expensive taste: South Africa’s love for designer clothes

Studies find that SA is becoming a luxury fashion mecca, but with debts at an all time high are Mzansi fashionistas fighting to stay broke and ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

The Consumer Goods Council of SA estimated counterfeiting could account for as much as 10% of the economy. The figure points to the scale of the problem and need for urgent intervention.

In June last year, the National Counterfeit Goods Unit (NCU) led an operation in the Johannesburg CBD that resulted in the arrest of two Chinese nationals and seizure of counterfeit goods valued at R5.8m.

The operation also saw the arrest of two Ethiopian nationals for violating the Immigration Act. About 7,000 counterfeit items imitating well-known global brands were confiscated, including sports apparel, shoes, perfumes, sunglasses, watches and bags.

The NCU plays a vital role in tackling the issue of counterfeit goods. As a specialised law enforcement division, it is dedicated to detecting, investigating and preventing the production and distribution of counterfeit items, which have become a major concern in and luxury markets.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Crackdown in Durban nets cops R15m in fake branded goods

Fake Louis Vuitton bags, Yves St Lauren shoes, Rado and Boss watches and Gucci clothes were among the high-end apparel worth more than R15-million ...
News
3 months ago

MaXhosa, Magugu: South African designers shine at Paris Fashion Week

In a riot of colour and pattern, South Africa’s award-winning designers Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa Africa, Thebe Magugu and David Tlale presented ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Police seize counterfeit goods worth R94m in nationwide operations

In a series of operations over the past three weeks, authorities have seized counterfeit goods valued at more than R94m.
News
5 months ago

MaXhosa’s latest collection is out of this world

MaXhosa founder Laduma Ngxokolo presents his ready-to-wear spring-summer 2023 collection at Cape Town's Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa.
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SIU tells how staff co-operated with managers to steal R1bn from Eskom South Africa
  2. SIU welcomes dismissal of Mpumalanga public works official for misconduct South Africa
  3. Lotto player bags more than R4m from a R22.50 wager South Africa
  4. Sandton water meters to be shut overnight as dry taps plague Joburg South Africa
  5. Ramokgopa says expropriation fuss is a smokescreen, goal is to topple state Politics

Latest Videos

Matlaba and Netshodwe on tricky fixtures for Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns in ...
SPOTLIGHT | Captain America and Bridget Jones hit cinemas