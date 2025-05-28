Bystander shot during chaotic cash in transit robbery near Richmond

A bystander was shot dead during a cash in transit robbery on the R56 near Richmond in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Wednesday afternoon.

ALS Paramedics from its Cato Ridge operation who attended the scene with other emergency services found multiple vehicles damaged and some on their roofs. Police were also in attendance.

“One person, believed to be a civilian, has been killed as a result of gunshot wounds. Multiple other casualties are being attended to as a result of vehicles being involved in collisions and gunshot injuries,” said ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

(This is a developing story)

TimesLIVE