Cape Town couple ‘used daughters to produce child pornography’

Police swoop on home in Bloubergstrand

11 June 2025 - 11:16 By TIMESLIVE
The girls' parents were arrested in Bloubergstrand.
Image: SAps

Police, assisted by the FBI, arrested a couple in Bloubergstrand for allegedly sexually abusing their daughters aged three and eight to produce child pornography in Cape Town.

The 47-year-old woman and 48-year-old man were arrested at a “residence identified through joint investigative efforts” on Tuesday, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk.

“The suspects face many charges, including the production of child sexual abuse material (commonly referred to as child pornography), rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming.

“The victims were rescued during the operation and have been placed in a place of safety,” said Van Wyk.

The arrests were carried out by a multidisciplinary team including members of the national and Western Cape serial and electronic crime investigations units, the department of social development, supported by the FBI and homeland security investigations.

Van Wyk said several electronic devices were seized during the bust and the investigation continues.

TimesLIVE reported on Monday how an undercover FBI officer in Washington tipped off police in SA about an unemployed father who used his minor daughters and infant son to create child pornography for financial gain in the Cape winelands.

The man was sentenced to 35 years in prison. 

