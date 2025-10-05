Pietermaritzburg holding cells overflowing after 52 motorists arrested for drunk driving at weekend

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Since Friday, a total of 52 motorists have been arrested for drunk driving in Pietermaritzburg and Kokstad.

The police holding cells in Pietermaritzburg have reached capacity after more than 50 motorists were arrested for drunk driving over the weekend, the KwaZulu-Natal department of transport and human settlements says.

It said 52 motorists had been arrested in the Pietermaritzburg and Kokstad areas since Friday night.

Since August 15, 489 motorists had been arrested for drunk driving, the department said.

The number excluded operations conducted on Saturday night in Newcastle.

“With our Alufakwa and Zero Tolerance operation in full swing, holding cells in Pietermaritzburg reached full capacity this morning,” MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma said.

There are 26 police stations in the UMgungundlovu district.

Duma indicated this could pose a challenge in future as adequate space would be required for motorists detained for drunk driving.

“Such individuals can’t be allowed to use our road networks, as they will kill other road users. I wish to assure our RTI team that, based on their report and their successful operation, I will take up this matter with the justice, crime prevention and security cluster,” he said.

He said apart from earning a criminal record of up to ten years, drunk motorists, if arrested over a weekend, could be detained for a maximum 72 hours in the holding cells with hardcore criminals.

“Finally, we wish to remind motorists that section 65 of the National Road Traffic Act sets out the legal limits and prohibitions for driving while under the influence of alcohol. In terms of the act, no one shall drive or even occupy the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle on a public road if they are over the legal limit,” said Duma.

