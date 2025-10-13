42 people killed in bus crash in Limpopo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Seven children are among the 42 people killed when a passenger bus veered off the road on a steep mountain pass and plunged down an embankment near Louis Trichardt in Limpopo on Sunday evening.

The Limpopo transport department said the site of the accident was on the N1 North near Ingwe Lodge, Musina.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has sent investigators to the scene to establish the cause of the crash, which occurred at about 6pm. RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the DNC Coaches bus was travelling to Zimbabwe.

The casualties included 18 women and 17 men.

Six people on board the bus were critically injured, 31 seriously injured and 12 slightly injured. They were transported to Louis Trichardt, Siloam and Elim hospitals. Zwane said one critically injured child was airlifted to Tshilidzini Hospital.

The bus is believed to have been transporting passengers from Zimbabwe and Malawi who were travelling from the Eastern Cape to their home countries, the office of Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba said.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy. Losing so many lives in one incident is painful beyond words. On behalf of the Limpopo government, we extend our deepest condolences to the affected families, including those in Zimbabwe and Malawi. We wish a full and speedy recovery to survivors. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” it said.

Ramathuba will meet members of the multidisciplinary team who have been attending to the accident at the scene of the crash on Monday to receive a briefing on the latest information they have gathered. Accompanied by several MECs, she will also visit the various hospitals where the injured commuters are being treated.

According to Ramathuba’s office, investigations led by traffic authorities and the SAPS are under way to determine the cause of the crash.

The provincial government said it is working closely with the transport and community safety department and the health and disaster management department teams to co-ordinate support for those affected.

“Psychosocial services are being offered to survivors, and liaison is under way with consular services from Zimbabwe and Malawi to assist affected families.”

