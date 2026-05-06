WATCH | Evaton community use R350 SRD grants to start bakery, supermarket

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About 1,200 beneficiaries of the R370 state social grant have used the money to invest in and buy a bakery, a supermarket and a butchery — all within six months.

The beneficiaries used their social relief of distress (SRD) grant to invest in the Isinkwa Sethu Campaign, run by former financial advisor Sibusiso Ntsele in Evaton, south of Joburg. Ntsele then used the money to source business opportunities on behalf of the beneficiaries. He said about 1,000 people believed in him when he told them about reviving the township economy while alleviating poverty and government dependency.

Six months ago he spotted a business opportunity by buying and resuscitating a local struggling bakery. The owner sold it to the group.

The business grew, and some of the beneficiaries were roped in as paid workers. At the weekend the group launched the supermarket and butchery. Among the attendees was Lesedi FM presenter Thuso Motaung.

Ntsele said the property cost them more than R480,000. He said a lot of repair work awaited them after the sale. They had to fix fans, bread rollers, electricity and install solar systems, among other things — costing them an additional R100,000.

Besides for the job opportunities, the investors also receive dividends.

Ischolo Stockvel and Isinkwa Sethu Campaign shops in Evaton, south of Joburg. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

“When I established the Isinkwa Sethu Campaign, it was to end poverty because a lot of people are unemployed here. The only money that we can use when we start something for the people is the R350 grant because that is the only money they have,” said Ntsele.

The SRD grants were introduced in 2020 as a temporary financial assistance program for individuals in dire material need who are unable to meet their families’ most basic needs. At the time it was R350 but it has since gone up to R370.

Explaining their interest in the bakery, Ntsele said bread is a common commodity in the area.

“When you realise how much we spend on bread daily, you will then understand that we [consumers] are only giving money away to big, established corporates and we are not benefitting anything in return. So we started by focusing on selling bread — but ultimately we want to own the means of production, such as farms and so on.”

The real investor is my mother, and she asked that they employ me, as I have been unemployed for some time and I have four kids that I have to feed. So this job really helps me a lot — Fannie Mpembe, packer and security guard

Ntsele said after investing in the company, the duty for the beneficiaries is to buy from the shop and bakery and advertise it to ensure they make more money and get better profit.

“I am on a quest to change people’s lives,” he said.

According to company search records, Ntsele is registered as the sole director of Isinkwa Sethu, which he registered in December 2025.

Fannie Mpembe, 43, who is employed as a packer and security guard, told Sowetan that he had been unemployed for more than two years after he lost his previous job when his contract was terminated.

“The real investor is my mother, and she asked that they employ me, as I have been unemployed for some time and I have four kids that I have to feed. So this job really helps me a lot,” he said.

Another employee, a former security guard, had been unemployed for more than five years. “I invested my grant money in December 2025, and for that period I depended on my sister, who is a security guard,” he said.

Sowetan