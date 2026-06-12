Picket held to seek justice for Gcina Dhladhla

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Thabisile Binda, Gcina's aunt joins EFF demonstrators outside the offices of Cartrack in Rosebank where a picket was held in her honour ahead of her funeral. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

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The EFF’s Johannesburg Sub-Region B branch has demanded that Cartrack close for one day to honour an employee who lost her life in the line of duty.

The party also demanded that customers suspend payment for their tracking services until the company commits to supporting Gcina Dhladhla’s 11-year-old child through university.

EFF members held a mass picket, led by chairperson of Sub-Region B Tuki Mbalo at Cartrack’s offices in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Friday to demand accountability and justice for 29-year-old Dhladhla.

The EFF holds a picket outside the offices of Cartrack in Rosebank in honour of Gcina Dlhadlha. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Dhladha, who had worked for nearly two years at Cartrack, died in a bathroom cubicle after she had allegedly been advised to take headache powders for pain.

She was discovered by a colleague after her team leader noticed she had been in the bathroom for an unusually long time, having allegedly reported several times to her employer that she was not well. Despite advising her employer, she was asked to report for duty.

“Our mission is to raise an issue of injustice pending the investigations around the death of Gcina Dhladhla and the outcome of that investigation. It is paramount that we show this business that this family is not alone,” Mbalo said.

Mbalo told TimesLIVE the EFF wanted an independent investigation.

Thabisile Binda, a member of the Dhladhla family, said it has been hard to arrange the funeral, and the family has not even had time to mourn their child.

Thabisile Binda, Gcina Dhladhla's aunt, joins EFF demonstrators outside the offices of Cartrack in Rosebank, where a picket was held in her honour ahead of her funeral. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Dhladhla will be laid to rest in Soweto on Saturday.

TimesLIVE