Two dead and one critical following mob justice in Gqeberha

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SAPS has strongly condemned an apparent incident of mob justice that claimed the lives of two men and left a third critically injured in Soweto-on-Sea, Gqeberha, on Tuesday. File photo:

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A mob-justice incident in Soweto-on-Sea on Tuesday morning has claimed the lives of two men and left a third critically injured.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said at about 8.38am members attached to Kwazakele SAPS responded to information regarding an alleged assault in the Soweto-on-Sea area.

“While conducting patrols, community members directed police to a house in Johnson Road where it was alleged that several people were being assaulted.

“Upon arrival, police knocked at the premises but initially received no response, despite observing people inside the property.

“While engaging with occupants, officers noticed bloodstains on the trousers of one of the men at the premises and requested additional police assistance.”

She said once police gained access to the property they discovered the bodies of two unidentified men, aged 28 and 29, lying inside the house.

“A third victim, aged 24, was found in one of the back rooms with severe injuries after allegedly being assaulted. He was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the victims were allegedly accused of being involved in a housebreaking at the property during the past weekend while the occupants were away.

“The matter is being thoroughly investigated, and the allegations remain part of the police investigation.”

Janse van Rensburg said two men, aged between 25 and 30, and a 55-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on charges of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

They are expected to appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court soon.

“Police have reiterated that members of the public should never take the law into their own hands. Anyone suspected of committing a crime should be reported to the police so that the matter can be investigated through the criminal justice system. Acts of vigilantism and mob justice are criminal offences and will be dealt with accordingly,” Janse Van Rensburg said.

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