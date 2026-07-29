Suspected vehicle licencing syndicate ringleader arrested in Free State

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A man accused of fraudulently assisting vehicle owners with renewing their vehicle licences has been arrested in the Free State.

A man believed to be part of a multimillion-rand vehicle licence fraud syndicate has been arrested in Parys, Free State, after a three-year investigation.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday night during an intelligence-led operation involving the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the South African Police Service’s crime intelligence unit and the Hawks.

According to the RTMC, investigators received information that the suspect was allegedly using the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS) from his private home to fraudulently assist vehicle owners with licence renewals.

When officers arrived at the house, they allegedly found a computer displaying the NaTIS logon screen, with a user number and password already entered and ready to process transactions.

Investigators also found NaTIS printouts and reports from different provinces, black flash books and documents containing vehicle licence plate numbers, NaTIS login credentials and identity numbers.

The RTMC said the suspect, believed to be an IT specialist allegedly implicated former transport department officials, current NaTIS users from different provinces and officials linked to the national department of transport.

The RTMC said the arrest was a major breakthrough in its investigations into the syndicate, which has been under investigation for the past three years. It believes more arrests will follow

The suspect allegedly told investigators that NaTIS user numbers were bought from officials using memory sticks. He also claimed that the syndicate operates across southern Gauteng and the Free State, and has access to NaTIS through credentials supplied by contacts in every province.

According to the RTMC, the suspect further alleged that the group targets driving licence testing centres where biometric systems have not yet been installed.

The syndicate is also allegedly able to declare vehicles roadworthy using credentials belonging to private vehicle testing stations.

Police seized documents, an HP laptop and desktop computers during the raid.

The RTMC said the arrest was a major breakthrough in its investigations into the syndicate, which has been under investigation for the past three years. It believes more arrests will follow.

RTMC CEO advocate Makhosini Msibi praised the investigations and urged them to continue their work. He called on the team to double their efforts and ensure that all others involved in such syndicates are arrested.

Investigations are continuing. The suspect is expected to appear in the Parys magistrate’s court on Thursday.

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