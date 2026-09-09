Murder accused scholar transport driver granted R3,000 bail

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Murder accused scholar transport driver Ayanda Dludla was grated bail of R3,000 by the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court on Wednesday. Picture:

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A scholar transport driver, Ayanda Dludla, facing multiple counts of murder, was granted bail of R3,000 by the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Dludla, 23, faces 14 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, as well as charges of operating a motor vehicle without a certificate of fitness, driving without a professional driving permit and operating an unlicensed motor vehicle.

“It is alleged that on 19 January 2026, the accused was transporting 17 learners in a scholar transport vehicle on the R553 Golden Highway when he allegedly collided head-on with an oncoming truck,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

The collision resulted in the deaths of 14 learners, while three others sustained injuries.

The state opposed Dludla’s release on bail.

However, the court found that it was in the interests of justice to grant bail, subject to several conditions.

“Dludla is required to report to the Vanderbijlpark police station every Friday, is prohibited from driving any motor vehicle until the finalisation of the case, must reside at his mother’s residence unless authorised by the investigating officer to do otherwise and may not interfere with witnesses.”

In addition, should he wish to communicate an apology to the families of the deceased learners, such communication may only take place through the investigating officer.

The case was postponed until November 9-17 for trial.

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