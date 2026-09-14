21 people killed in multiple-vehicle crash on N1 in Western Cape

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A multiple-vehicle crash on the N1 in the Western Cape has left 21 people dead. Picture:

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Twenty-one people have been reported killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on the N1 between Leeu Gamka and Prins Albert in the Western Cape.

The crash happened at about 12.30am on Monday and involved two Toyota Quantum taxis and a Suzuki Brezza SUV, according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

The RTMC said preliminary information indicated that 21 people sustained fatal injuries.

The number of fatalities has yet to be confirmed and could change as emergency services and authorities continue assessing the scene.

The cause of the crash has not been established.

RTMC crash investigators are on the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The incident remains under investigation.

TimesLIVE